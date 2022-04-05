Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.68 Million Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,158 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Watsco by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,290,000 after acquiring an additional 179,095 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after buying an additional 100,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 805.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,953,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 101.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $305.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.50 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.17 and its 200 day moving average is $290.11.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 72.63%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

