Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.95 Million Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 78,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 86,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $135.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $103.80 and a 1 year high of $138.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

