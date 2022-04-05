Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $139.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.29. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

