Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MKS Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,222,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

MKSI stock opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.68. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.56 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

