Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,046 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $79.52 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $99.19.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.