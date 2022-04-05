Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,162 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

