Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,136 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $96,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $492.86 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $452.89 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.22.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.