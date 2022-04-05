Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $5.81 Million Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Middleby as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Middleby by 170.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Middleby by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Middleby stock opened at $159.84 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $158.29 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.28.
Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.
The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.
