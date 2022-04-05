Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

Shares of A opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.06 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

