Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $474.53 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.32.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $2,758,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,974 shares of company stock valued at $23,548,249 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

