Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after buying an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $117.58. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,562 shares of company stock worth $6,443,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.