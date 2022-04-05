Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $27.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $28.30 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $108.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $108.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $118.25 million, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

AMSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,170. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $231.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

