Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.34. Banc of California reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE BANC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.52. 2,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,671. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 58,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

