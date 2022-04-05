Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.20 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $35.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $66.70 million, with estimates ranging from $50.10 million to $83.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRXT. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

