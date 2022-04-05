Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

