Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.63. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,024,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,249. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

