Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Primo Water also posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,105. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -717.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.