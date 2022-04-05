Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) will announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.96. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

NYSE SNV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

