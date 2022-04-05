Zacks: Analysts Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). BigCommerce reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $76,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,149 shares of company stock worth $3,464,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIGC stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.33. 1,058,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,145. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.82. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

