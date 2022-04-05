Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. American Public Education posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after buying an additional 136,136 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after buying an additional 729,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Public Education by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in American Public Education by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in American Public Education by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after buying an additional 48,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

