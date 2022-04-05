Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) will announce $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.56. Apple posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 54,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 68,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 79,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $3.38 on Tuesday, reaching $175.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,902,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,584,711. Apple has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

