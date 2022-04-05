Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,821,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 899,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 880,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,453,000 after purchasing an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFSC stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

