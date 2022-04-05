Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). Eos Energy Enterprises reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In related news, Director Alexander Dimitrief acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claude Demby acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 656,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 649,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 578,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 248,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

