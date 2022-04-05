Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspirato’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspirato.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISPO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Inspirato stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 86,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,763. Inspirato has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $486,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $319,584.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181 in the last quarter.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

