Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.28 million. Luminar Technologies reported sales of $5.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year sales of $44.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $48.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $130.12 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

Shares of LAZR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,048. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 140,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,150 and have sold 463,105 shares worth $6,594,392. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth $62,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.