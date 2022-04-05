Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
