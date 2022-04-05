Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Announce -$0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

PAR Technology stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.17. 246,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.68. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

