Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a negative net margin of 7,900.22%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

VXRT opened at $5.28 on Friday. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $664.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,187,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,147,000 after buying an additional 2,554,787 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 993,652 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 847,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 492,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 424,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 539.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 414,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

