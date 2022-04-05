Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $12,907,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUY opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

