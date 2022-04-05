Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Announce -$1.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.84). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($3.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 510,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

