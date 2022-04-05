Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ero Copper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.24. Ero Copper reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ero Copper.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ERO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,504. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

