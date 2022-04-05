Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $79.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.80, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.66. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

