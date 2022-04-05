Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo acquired 9,400 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLMN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 12,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,466. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

