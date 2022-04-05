Zacks: Brokerages Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON – Get Rating) to post $8.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.64 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $36.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.03 billion to $36.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $38.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.12 billion to $39.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Honeywell International.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

HON traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.40. 74,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,506. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

