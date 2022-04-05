Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.63. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after purchasing an additional 441,909 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,295,000 after purchasing an additional 72,828 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

