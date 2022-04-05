Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $2.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

SNBR stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $143.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

