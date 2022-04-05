Zacks: Brokerages Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.77 Million

Brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $79.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.80 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $45.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $332.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $335.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $341.17 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $343.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 332,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,804. The company has a market capitalization of $600.50 million, a PE ratio of -117.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 547.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

