Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Hold

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Several other analysts have also commented on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

ARCB traded down $3.67 on Tuesday, hitting $73.22. 514,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.53. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $43,083,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 197,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in ArcBest by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after buying an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $16,947,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

