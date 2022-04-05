Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dr. Reddy's has been witnessing healthy growth across its global generics markets, especially in India and the emerging markets recently. The company’s COVID portfolio and new product launches have been driving the annual growth. The company also enjoys a strong position in the generics market, with global generics contributing the majority of the top line. However, Dr. Reddy's faces significant competitive and pricing pressure in the United States’ generics industry, which remains a woe. Besides the generic market being highly crowded, Dr. Reddy’s faces tough competition from several big generic companies that are striving to be the first to launch a generic version once a brand product loses exclusivity. This remains a concern too. Share have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 15.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $1,520,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth $222,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

