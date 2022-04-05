Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Strong Sell

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,349,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,525. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $184.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.15. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.32 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

