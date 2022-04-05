Zacks Investment Research Lowers DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Strong Sell

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

DXPE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 64,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $501.40 million, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 2.23. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 616.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

