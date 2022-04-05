Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ERF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.71.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 154,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enerplus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $5,908,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,341,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Enerplus by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,884,000 after purchasing an additional 412,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.