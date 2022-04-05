Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

