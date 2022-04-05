Zap (ZAP) Price Reaches $0.0168 on Major Exchanges

Zap (ZAP) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Zap coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded up 173.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $163,303.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00106722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.