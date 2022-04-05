Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $500.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $530.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $540.57.

ZBRA stock opened at $431.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $375.63 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.84.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,928,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

