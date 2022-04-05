Zeusshield Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,792.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $236,305.16 and $10,792.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

