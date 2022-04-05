Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH opened at $125.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average is $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.04.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

