ZooKeeper Market Cap Reaches $12.67 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $12.67 million and $829,215.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.12 or 0.07490982 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,803.89 or 0.99537161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00055517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 127,276,652 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

