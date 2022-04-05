ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Plans — Dividend of $0.25

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

NYSE ZTO opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $34.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

