ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Down 3.2%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.24. 986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,692,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

